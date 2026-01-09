Rutgers adds Del State Transfer OL Isaiah Cook + More On The Way?: TKR Podcast

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent and Richie O’Leary discuss Rutgers Football adding Delaware State transfer offensive lineman Isaiah Cook. After that, they discuss who could be next to join the Scarlet Knight Transfer Portal class.

Cook earned All-MEAC honors twice in his career with the Hornets, and was named an HBCU All-American in his senior season at Delaware State. He has started games all across the line at right tackle, right guard, and center, but will play in the middle at center in Piscataway. He will help replace fellow Willingboro native Terrence Salami (graduation) and John Stone (transferred to Temple) on the interior offensive line.

