Rutgers adds Drake head coach Joe Woodley to defensive staff

Rutgers Football has made its first addition to the new defensive coaching staff.

The Scarlet Knights will add Drake head coach Joe Woodley as a defensive assistant, as reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He becomes the first defensive addition for new defensive coordinator Travis Johansen, having worked together earlier in their careers in the NAIA ranks.

Woodley boasts an impressive track record as a coordinator and head coach.

Woodley’s background

The connection between Woodley and Johansen comes from the NAIA days, as they both worked at Grand View in the 2010s.

Woodley worked with the Vikings for 14 years all over the staff, working as both the offensive and defensive coordinator during that stretch, before taking over as head coach in 2019. Johansen and Woodley both worked as the defensive coordinator from 2013-17, before Woodley became the offensive coordinator in the 2018 season while Johansen remained the defensive coordinator.

In 2019 — the same season Johansen left for South Dakota — Woodley was elevated to become Grand View’s head coach. The Vikings won at an impressive pace in his six-year tenure, working a 72-5 record, with all five losses coming in the NAIA playoffs. From 2019-23, Grand View made it to the championship game, two semifinals, and two quarterfinals.

The Vikings eventually broke through in 2024 with a 14-0 undefeated season and NAIA Championship. He finished his time at Grand View with a perfect record in regular-season games.

Woodley was then hired as the head coach at Drake to replace Todd Stepsis, who took over as Northern Iowa’s head coach.

The Bulldogs went 8-4 in Woodley’s lone year at the helm, and made it to the FCS playoffs, where they lost 38-17 to Johansen’s Coyotes. Drake allowed the third-fewest points and yards per game in the Pioneer Football League.

Woodley played linebacker at Iowa State during his playing days from 1999-03, and was a co-captain as a senior in 2003.

He now comes to Rutgers as an assistant with ties to Johansen and a successful coaching record across the NAIA and Division I FCS levels.