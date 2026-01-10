Transfer OL Everett Small, CB Bradlee Jones commit + All-American on campus: TKR Podcast

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Coruthamel discuss Rutgers Football landing commitments from Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Everett Small and The Citadel cornerback Bradlee Jones.

After that, they discuss the latest visitor that Rutgers has on campus in an FCS All-American portal prospect on offense.

00:00 Introduction and Overview of Commitments

00:55 Analysis of Everett Small’s Commitment

06:28 Discussion on Bradlee Jones’ Commitment

09:54 Evaluating the Impact of Coaching Changes

15:36 Insights on the Hula Bowl and Player Performances

20:56 Exploring the Transfer Portal Dynamics

33:30 Introducing Joshua Dye and Running Back Needs

40:45 Final Thoughts on the Transfer Portal and Future Prospects

The Knight Report joins On3 Sports

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.

If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected], and we will do our best to help you shortly!