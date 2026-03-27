Rutgers Women's Basketball adds FAU assistant Manisha Redus to staff

For the second consecutive year, there will be a family connection patrolling the sidelines of Jersey Mike’s Arena. This time, it will be a sibling duo.

New Rutgers Women’s Basketball coach Gary Redus II has added another new assistant coach, with the hire of Florida Atlantic assistant coach Manisha Redus — his sister — being the latest addition to the staff, sources tell The Knight Report.

She joins Daphne Mitchell as an assistant coach with the Scarlet Knights, as Redus II continues to fill out his staff.

The two siblings will now be on the same staff for the first time in a decade, when the two were on the same staff at then-Division II West Georgia, Manisha as an assistant coach, and Gary as a graduate assistant. She also brings a wealth of head coaching experience to Redus II, a first-time head coach.

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Redus’ background

Redus heads to Piscataway after a year in Boca Raton, her first in the Division I ranks. She made the trip south to join the Owls after seven years as the head coach at Division II Palm Beach Atlantic. FAU went 14-18 this past year (7-11 in American Conference play) and won a game in the conference tournament.

While the 59-116 record (32-88 in conference play) as a head coach may not jump off the page, Redus led the Sailfish to their first winning season in 20 years in the 2023-24 campaign. Her .337 winning percentage was the best by a head coach in the program since Debbie Snell — the same head coach of the previous winning season — went 36-41 in three seasons at the helm. Redus left West Palm Beach with the most wins in program history.

Over her seven years at the helm, Palm Beach Atlantic won 17 Sunshine State Conference weekly awards, seven all-conference honors, and a Defensive Player of the Year award, given to Shekinah Guthrie in the 2020-21 season. The Sailfish also made the SSC Tournament — finishing in the top eight of the standings — in each of her final two seasons.

Redus earned her first head coaching gig after three seasons at West Georgia. The Wolves won six more games in her second year than in her first, and finished with two straight winning seasons. She joined West Georgia after two seasons at Division II University of Montevallo as an assistant coach.

A 2005 Alabama graduate, Redus gained her SEC experience from her playing days. She started every game at guard in her final two seasons with the Crimson Tide, finishing her career averaging 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

The incoming Redus II likely needed an assistant with head-coaching experience on staff, and he gets someone with arguably more familiarity than anyone else in the coaching world.

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