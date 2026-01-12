Rutgers adds Louisiana Tech RB transfer Clay Thevenin + RHoops Win Streak: TKR Podcast

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Basketball’s overtime victory over Northwestern + football adding a talented running back transfer in Louisiana Tech’s Clay Thevenin.

00:00 Rutgers Basketball Thrills: Overtime Victory Recap

06:31 Analyzing Player Performances and Team Dynamics

13:02 Upcoming Challenges: The Tough Road Ahead for Rutgers

18:48 Football Transfers: New RB commit – Clay Thevenin

25:03 Concerns and Expectations: Evaluating the Transfer Portal Strategy

29:27 Defensive Coordinator Search: The Pressure Mounts

36:58 Final Thoughts and Future Outlook

