Rutgers adds Patriot League Champion, Carl Smith Jr. in Player Development Role

Former Fordham University team captain and wide receiver Carl Smith has accepted a coaching job with Rutgers as a player development assistant, according to his Twitter/X bio.

Smith hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and attended West Catholic Prep High School before enrolling at Virginia Tech as a walk-on in the 2020 class.

Join The Knight Report now for just $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

After one season at Virginia Tech, Smith transferred to Lafayette for the next three years where he appeared in 21 games and hauled in 12 receptions for 145 yards. He went on to spend one final season at Robert Morris in 2024, hauling 15 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Following his college career, Smith made an attempt at the UFL and was invited to a UFL showcase this past Fall, but wasn’t picked by any of the teams ahead of their spring season.

Instead Smith will now jump into the coaching world, joining the Scarlet Knights in a player development assistant role.