Rutgers adds Preston Beverly to Women's Basketball staff

Rutgers Women’s Basketball is continuing to fill out its coaching staff.

The Scarlet Knights will add former Missouri assistant coach Preston Beverly to the staff, a source confirmed to The Knight Report.

Beverly brings local ties both in the college ranks and prep ranks throughout his 20-year coaching career, and originally hails from Monroe, New Jersey.

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Beverly’s background

In two seasons in Columbia, Beverly played a pivotal role in the development of multiple standout Tigers, including Grace Slaughter, Laniah Randle, and Mama Dembele.

The 6-foot-6 former forward spent five years at Virginia Military Institute (VMI), averaging 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds from 2001-06. He graduated with a degree in computer science.

Following his playing days, he worked with a few lower-level schools around the Northeast, working as an assistant at SUNY-New Paltz, Bowdoin College (both Division III), and Nyack College (Division II) from 2006-12.

Beverly then got his first head coaching gig in the JUCO ranks at the now-closed Lincoln College of New England. In three seasons leading the program — plus working as the athletic director — the team averaged 20 wins per season, and he won over 70 percent of his games. They made the NJCAA National Tournament for the first time in 2014, and Beverly was named District 8 Coach of the Year.

He moved up the JUCO ranks from there, joining the coaching staff and athletic department at Richard Bland College of William & Mary in Virginia. The team went 30-6 and made the NJCAA Final Four in 2016-17. He eventually became the head coach for one year in 2018-19.

After that one season, Beverly returned to Division I as an assistant coach at Hofstra for the women’s basketball program.

Following a year on Long Island, he moved to the prep ranks, working with the renowned AAU program Exodus NYC. Beverly was the head coach of the 16U and 14U teams, while also working as an assistant coach on the 17U team. Four ESPN top-50 prospects played on that Exodus team. He then moved to the Midwest with the Missouri Phenom EYBL program for two seasons.

In 2021, Beverly got another head coaching opportunity with NAIA Evangel University in Missouri. In two seasons, he led the Valor to consecutive appearances in the Heart Tournament Quarterfinals. From there, he joined the Tigers’ coaching staff.

His AAU and local ties, as well as his high-major coaching experience, make him an interesting new addition to the coaching staff. Exodus NYC has long been one of the top programs in the area.

Rutgers’ Staff Tracker