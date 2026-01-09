Rutgers adds Rice linebacker transfer Ty Morris + More Portal Updates: TKR Podcast

The Knight Report Podcast is back, hosts Mike Broadbent and Richie O’Leary break down Rice linebacker transfer Ty Morris and a number of other topics, including some notable upcoming visitors.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

00:00 Introduction and Commitment Overview

01:06 Analyzing Ty Morris’s Commitment

03:34 Performance Insights on Ty Morris

05:01 Expectations for Ty Morris as a Starter 08:02

Concerns About the Linebacker Room 09:54

Transfer Portal Recruitment Challenges

11:53 Evaluating Current Additions and Future Needs

13:01 Defensive Gaps and Future Prospects

15:20 Coaching and Developmental Concerns

17:32 Final Thoughts on the Transfer Portal and Future Prospects

The Knight Report joins On3 Sports

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected] and we will do our best to help you shortly