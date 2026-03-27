Rutgers Women's Basketball adds two new members to coaching staff

Rutgers Women’s Basketball has a General Manager and an assistant coach.

The Scarlet Knights will hire Matthew Brune to be the program’s GM, a source confirmed to The Knight Report. Lauren Hansen will also become an assistant coach on the staff.

Brune previously covered LSU sports — including Women’s Basketball — for The Bengal Tiger, On3’s site covering the Tigers, overlapping with new head coach Gary Redus II.

Hansen played at Michigan, where she earned All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior. She hails from Long Island, NY.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now

Brune becomes one of the latest staff hires under Redus II, as he joins Daphne Mitchell, Manisha Redus, and Lauren Hansen on staff.

For the last four years, Brune worked as a recruiting analyst and writer covering the women’s basketball team.

He previously worked in the same role with 247Sports.

Hansen most recently played in Poland following her playing career for Kim Barnes Arico with the Wolverines in 2024.

She previously spent her three years at Missouri and her freshman year as a highly-touted recruit. She averaged 10.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game over her career. She originally went to Ward Melville High School in New York.

Hansen also worked as a Recruiting Coordinator for NCSA College Recruiting in 2025. She played two seasons in Poland, with Gorzow Wielkopolski in 2024-25 and ZKK Tresnjevka 2009 this year. She averaged eight points per game over six games total in those two years.

The Scarlet Knights’ staff has begun to take shape, with Daphne Mitchell, Manisha Redus, and Hansen as assistant coaches. Brune will become the program’s General Manager.

“Somebody who has a background in the understanding of players, and kind of what we need,” said Redus II on what he was looking for in the position. “Someone who I had a relationship with, who understands what I’m looking for, and who has a background with analytics, so I don’t have to do all the legwork. I’m coming from a place where I did a lot of the legwork when it came to identifying, evaluating, and all those different things. And I think that if I can use someone on the staff to do those things, now I can do the easy part, which is just communicating with really good players.”