Rutgers Analyst John McNulty expected to join Michigan State coaching staff

Rutgers Football senior offensive assistant John McNulty is expected to join Michigan State’s coaching staff as the Spartans new quarterbacks coach, according to a report from Pete Thamel.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

McNulty re-joined the coaching staff prior to the 2025 season for his third stint with the Scarlet Knights football program. This go around he was considered the assistant wide receivers coach, helping WRs coach Dave Brock with his position group and played a key role in the development of top receivers Ian Strong and KJ Duff this past season.

As mentioned before, this was McNulty’s third stint at Rutgers, as he previousl spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as the Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach for then head coach Chris Ash. Prior to that, he was an assistant under Greg Schiano from 2004-2008, where he moved from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach and eventually Offensive Coordinator.

During his time as OC, McNulty is credited with putting together the best offensive season in Rutgers Football history back in 2007. The Scarlet Knights became the first, and still only, FBS program to have a 3,000-yard passer (Mike Teel), 2,000-yard rusher (Ray Rice), and two 1,000-yard receivers (Kenny Britt / Tiquan Underwood) in the same season.

Along with Rutgers, McNulty also spent time at Alabama (analyst), Boston College (offensive coordinator), Notre Dame (tight ends), Penn State (analyst), UConn (wide receivers), and Michigan (graduate assistant). Plus spent well over a decade in the NFL, coaching notable veterans like Larry Fitzgerald, Antonio Gates, and several others.

This is now the second year in a row that Rutgers Football has lost their assistant wide receivers coach, as they also lost John Perry III to Texas A&M a little over a year ago today.