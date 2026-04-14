Rutgers announces homecoming game in 2026 will be against Indiana
Rutgers Football has announced its opponent for its annual homecoming game in 2026. The Scarlet Knights will have their homecoming festivities when it hosts Indiana on Oct. 3rd, the school announced on Tuesday.
This will be the 11th meeting all-time between the two programs, as both the Hoosiers and the Scarlet Knights currently sit at five wins a piece. The last time the two programs met was in 2023, where Rutgers defeated Indiana 31-14 out in Bloomington to extend their winning streak to three games in a row.
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As far as homecoming goes, this will be the 92nd Homecoming game in program history and the Scarlet Knights boast an all-time record of 55-35-1 on Homecoming weekend.
With homecoming officially announced, fans are now eagerly awaiting one final schedule reveal, the Blackout game for the 2026 season. Check out The Knight Report staff’s predictions on which game that could be right here.
2026 Rutgers Football Schedule
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|September 3rd, 2026
(Thursday)
|vs. UMass Minutemen
|SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|September 11th, 2026
(Friday)
|@ Boston College Eagles
|Alumni Stadium
(Chestnut Hill, MA)
|September 19th, 2026
|vs. USC Trojans
|SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|September 26th, 2026
|vs. Howard Bison
|SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|October 3rd, 2026
|vs. Indiana Hoosiers
|SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|October 17th, 2026
|@ Maryland Terrapins
|SECU Stadium
(College Park, MD)
|October 24th, 2026
|@ Northwestern
|Ryan Field
(Evanston, IL)
|October 31st, 2026
|vs. Michigan Wolverines
|SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|November 7th, 2026
|@ Wisconsin Badgers
|Camp Randall
(Madison, WI)
|November 14th, 2026
|vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
|SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|November 21st, 2026
|@ Penn State Nittany Lions
|Beaver Stadium
(State College, PA)
|November 28th, 2026
|vs. Michigan State Spartans
|SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
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