Rutgers announces homecoming game in 2026 will be against Indiana

Rutgers Football has announced its opponent for its annual homecoming game in 2026. The Scarlet Knights will have their homecoming festivities when it hosts Indiana on Oct. 3rd, the school announced on Tuesday.

This will be the 11th meeting all-time between the two programs, as both the Hoosiers and the Scarlet Knights currently sit at five wins a piece. The last time the two programs met was in 2023, where Rutgers defeated Indiana 31-14 out in Bloomington to extend their winning streak to three games in a row.

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As far as homecoming goes, this will be the 92nd Homecoming game in program history and the Scarlet Knights boast an all-time record of 55-35-1 on Homecoming weekend.

With homecoming officially announced, fans are now eagerly awaiting one final schedule reveal, the Blackout game for the 2026 season. Check out The Knight Report staff’s predictions on which game that could be right here.