Rutgers Announces Softball Complex Upgrades

Rutgers University has made some major upgrades to the softball program’s complex this offseason.

According to the announcement, the renovations included the addition of lights to the field alongside new dugouts, a grandstand including both chair-back and bleacher seating, new sound system and finally a press box with a dedicated broadcast booth.

Arguably the biggest addition is the lights around the field, which will allow the Scarlet Knights will take to the field for night games at home for the first time ever in the program’s 52-year history.

This addition to the facility comes after the addition of all-weather turf, updated bullpens, new fencing, and a new video scoreboard that all were installed last year. The renovations also allow the capability for the Big Ten Network and national television networks to broadcast games live going forward.

On Wednesday, Rutgers released a rendering of the renovations, but you can also the updated backstop below.

Rutgers Softball’s first home game of the season at their new look complex will take place on March 18th, as they welcome fellow New Jersey school FDU to Piscataway. First pitch is set for 3:30pm ET.