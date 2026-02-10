Rutgers Assistant Julian Campenni expected to join Los Angeles Charge coaching staff

Rutgers Football outside linebackers coach Julian Campenni is expected to leave the program and join the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff as the franchise’s new assistant defensive line coach, according to a reports.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Campenni joined the Scarlet Knights ahead of the 2024 season, as the defensive ends coach. In his first year with the program, he helped to develop former walk-on Jordan Walker into the team’s sack leader (4.0 total) and the No. 14 best defensive end in the Big Ten according to PFF. Also, he oversaw the development of Aaron Lewis, who earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention that same season.

This past season, his second on the banks, the unit didn’t produce as many sacks, but newcomer edge rusher Eric O’Neill created a bit of havoc for opposing teams, finishing with 41 total pressures on the season.

Along with Rutgers, Campenni spent time at Bowling Green where he held several titles including defensive line coach, defensive run game coordinator, and also assistant head coach. He was also a graduate assistant at Boston College and coached at his alma mater, Wyoming Area High School back in 2016.

The West Pittston, Pennsylvania native also played college ball himself, where he played in 47 career games for the UConn Huskies before joining the coaching ranks.