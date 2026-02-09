Rutgers Assistant Tyrell Smith to join Virginia Tech coaching staff

Rutgers Football Associate Director of Player Development Tyrell Smith has joined Virginia Tech’s coaching staff as the Hokies Director of Player Development, source confirms to The Knight Report.

Smith is a North Brunswick, New Jersey native is a Don Bosco Prep alum and signed on with Virginia Tech as a member of the 2014 class. He would go on to play seven years with the Hokies from 2015-21, where he redshirted in 2015, got a medical redshirt in 2019 and 2020 didn’t count due to COVID.

The New Jersey native leaves Rutgers, after serving as the Assistant Director of Player Development for the past two years. Prior to that, Smith spent the 2023 season with Boise State as a Strength & Conditioning assistant. He also spent the 2022 season with the Scarlet Knights as a Player Development assistant.

Along with Smith, Rutgers also senior assistant coach John McNulty to Michigan State recently as he is now the quarterbacks coach for the Spartans.