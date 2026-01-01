Rutgers Athletics' 2026 New Year's Resolutions: A New Opportunity

2026 has officially arrived across the United States, and with it comes an opportunity for Rutgers to finally find its footing in the new college sports landscape. Or, as much footing as one can find on a ship as unstable as the current scope.

2025 was a year that fans all over are ready to move past. An extended search for new leadership helped set the Scarlet Knights behind in the Big Ten hierarchy in multiple aspects, as well as teams themselves experiencing setbacks in success. It all culminated in a final Director’s Cup result that sat lowest in the conference by 21 spots.

The year was not without its bright spots, of course.

Pole vault phenom Chloe Timberg capped off her eye-popping collegiate career with a silver medal at the NCAA Championships in Oregon. The gymnastics program rebounded after being embroiled in a scandal and investigation to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade. The women’s rowing program earned its flowers and a chance to ring the bells at Old Queens following a championship at the Island Cup Challenge at the Henley Royal Regatta. Even after a disappointing lone campaign, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey represented the university — and still do — as the respective second and fifth overall picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

And arguably most important, the aforementioned months-long searches for a new President and Athletic Director yielded results that give optimism for the future.

After the whirlwind 365 days on the Banks, here are some New Year’s resolutions for Rutgers to follow as the calendar flips once again.

Show the money

In the (buzzwords incoming) new and ever-changing landscape of college athletics, money is — and always will be — king. President William Tate and Athletic Director Keli Zinn were brought in from LSU with a major focus on athletics and revenue generation for the department in mind, particularly in the NIL field, where Zinn excelled with the Tigers.

Early returns have been encouraging. Zinn set lofty goals and has said all the right things in the process. First on the checklist was properly preparing football coach Greg Schiano and his staff for the upcoming transfer portal period set to kick off on January 2nd. Reporting from around the program, including TKR, has indicated that the Scarlet Knights should be able to compete with their peers at the very least, to help bring together another roster of transition.

Next up on the list is to properly prepare the basketball side of the operations for their respective transfer portal season. As for the Olympic sports, while the pie is certainly on the smaller side, there still needs to be some investment, considering the success across the department in sports such as wrestling, soccer, and lacrosse. None of it will be cheap, especially considering the wide-ranging need for resources over the last few years

But Zinn — as well as Chief Operating and Revenue Officer Todd Knisley — has brought forth new initiatives to get there, including the Athletic Excellence Fund and RNIL. Rutgers needs NIL streams beyond the $20.5 million in revenue sharing, and the tireless work of the staff in place so far has resulted in optimism to compete in the very near future.

If the Scarlet Knights — on every playing field, court, or pool — want to continue to compete, those dollars need to keep flowing in 2026 and beyond.

Get a clear picture

Even though palpable optimism remains in the air above the Rodkin Center, things have still gotten a bit murky, and the proper financial investments as outlined in the previous points can help clear up plenty.

It is no secret that the top programs in Piscataway have not had the proper support — in terms of straight dollars and cents, as well as infrastructure — in the NIL space. Especially no secret to Schiano, who proclaimed, “We have not tried it. Not at a Division I level, forget Big Ten level” in one of his game week press conferences.

The delayed engagement has not only gone a long way in preventing Rutgers from competing at the highest level, it has also made the Scarlet Knights’ perception of programs and coaches a bit foggy.

With the proper engagement and investment into NIL at Rutgers, Zinn and Tate can use 2026 to get a full scope of where the coaches and program sit in the Big Ten and national pecking order. Particularly on the football and basketball side, where all three programs have suffered from the NIL troubles.

Tate and Zinn have both put their faith in Schiano, with the President going as far as to call him the best coach in the nation per capita, as he told NJ Advance Media’s Steve Politi. As for Steve Pikiell and Coquese Washington on the basketball side, the same praise has not been heaped upon them, but a resource reset will give the leadership a full look at where the top programs on campus sit, even after disappointing campaigns over the last three years.

Live in the forefront, but stay realistic

With the consistently evolving landscape of college athletics — there goes that phrase again! — Rutgers needs to find a way to stay in the forefront of discussions, while of course remaining within its own constraints.

Zinn has not been afraid to travel new waters in search of generating revenue for the athletic department. She even joked in October that nobody had told her “no” yet.

One of the potential landmark developments for the Scarlet Knights and the Big Ten as a whole is the potential involvement of private equity. It has already infiltrated its way into college athletics with Utah agreeing to a $500 million deal with Otro Capital, as well as the elephant in the room, a potential $2 billion deal with the Big Ten and its schools.

After early talks, the agreement seems to have been tabled, at least for the time being, in large part due to plenty of opposition from both Michigan and USC. According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, administrators from 16 Big Ten schools “supported and encouraged” a move for a vote on the matter. Do the math, and one will find Rutgers among the 16 Big Ten schools without the Wolverines and Trojans.

Michigan’s opposition appeared to come from the idea of private equity in general, and how conference members have done a poor job of managing finances to get to this point. USC’s concerns more so come from the distribution of the financials, as top schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State were set to earn at a tier higher than the rest of the conference’s counterparts.

The merits and drawbacks of private equity — especially in college sports — are a discussion for another day, but the question remains:

Is this a business Rutgers wants to get into?

Again, the Scarlet Knights need money flowing in. And the answer to that question will be up to Tate, Zinn, Knisley, and the entirety of the staff as they navigate how to fully compete at a Big Ten level.

Stay out of trouble

This resolution seems more evergreen than the previous three, but it remains just as important for Rutgers as ever.

In the past, even while doing its best to stay within the confines of the traditional lines of college athletics, Rutgers found itself in trouble a bit too many times.

The Scarlet Knights’ athletic department has seen its fair share of negative attention, to say the least, but given the new regime in charge, it appears on the surface that those days are in the rearview.

Of course, much easier said than done, but the goal this year? Simply don’t find the wrong headlines!

Entering 2026, it is easier than ever to push the rule envelope, whether that means a coaching staff preparing for a College Football Playoff game for one program while actively preparing to recruit for another, or programs reportedly recruiting active NBA players(!) to play for their team midseason. The latter caused so much uproar that NCAA president Charlie Baker had to publicly clarify the organization’s position on professional players joining the collegiate ranks midseason.

Even in this Wild West, the Scarlet Knights cannot afford to set themselves back as the athletic department sets itself up to turn a new leaf in financial investments and infrastructure to compete.

Win

It’s fairly simple. Winning cures all. Heck, the President even put it on a shirt!

The lack of victories on the playing surface sullied potential talented teams all over the department from succeeding, as the 80th-place Director’s Cup finish marked the third straight year in the Big Ten’s rankings basement.

Some programs need the on-field success more promptly than others, but either way, the win column simply has to fill itself more in the calendar year than it did in 2025.

All of the factors mentioned above, the financial commitments, the cutting-edge aspects of college sports, the alignment, all relies on victories on the scoreboard.

Again, some need them more than others. But as a collective, Rutgers has to have an improved year as an athletic department to keep up the optimism for the future. Even if all the right measures continue to be taken, in order to pull themselves up into Big Ten contention among its peers around the sporting world, the Scarlet Knights need to…

“Win.“