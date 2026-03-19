Q & A with Rutgers AD Keli Zinn: Talking NIL, Women's Basketball & More

Rutgers women’s basketball head coach Gary Redus II had his introductory press conference earlier this week and had a ton of great things to say about the Scarlet Knights, the history behind the program and much more.

Following the press conference, Rutgers Athletics Director Keli Zinn spoke with the media about the hiring of Redus, some updates for the basketball programs, and much more.

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Keli, I’m going to ask you the same question I just asked President Tate. You obviously had to spend a few years together with Gary. Was there a moment where you were like, hey if I have a chance to hire a women’s basketball head coach at some point and he’s the guy I want to call?

KELI ZINN: “I don’t know that it was so much if I have the chance to hire a head coach as he was someone who’s definitely on my list to keep an eye on. There was a story at one point that coach Mulkey was talking about with him relative to recruiting and when she first identified him as someone that she was keeping an eye on. The way she told the story and kind of gave a little bit of an inside view as to how he recruited and how many people were taking notice of that, that was the moment where I was like, okay, we need to keep an eye on this guy.

From there you start just trying to get a grasp on, does he have aspirations to be a head coach? What’s his ceiling? Some of these things. But he and I never talked about the head coaching piece until this opened up and I called him literally the day that the decision was made and it was very clear in that conversation. Not only was he preparing for this and had aspirations for it, but he really wanted this job and had a really good plan as to how he was going to make it all come together.”

I guess when we talk about the head coaching experience, it’s only because the Big Ten has a handful of the best coaches in the country. I’m just curious if that was part of your calculation and if you at all talked to him about having experience in staff and making sure he encountered that.

KELI ZINN: “It was more so of talking with him about every aspect of what it takes to be a great head coach. He had great answers for all that. You could tell he had a plan to work and I know that he’s capable of working that plan. Certainly, he had a lot of confidence in the communication with him that he was ready for this, had prepared for it, had given it a ton of thought. He knew our roster and knew where he was headed in response to that with a very quick assessment on that second conversation I had with him. I could tell from day one, as soon as he hung up that initial call with me, he was out really pouring into it and getting a great grasp of it. When the next conversation took place, he could feel even better about it and so could I.”

How do you envision Rutgers Women’s Basketball in the grand scheme nationally? What role do you want this program to play in that conversation?

KELI ZINN: “We talked about it today and I do believe that we can win a national championship. I believe that basketball is one of those programs that you can change the trajectory of pretty quickly and we had a really rough year, but I don’t believe that that should be a deterrent for us really quickly having some things come together and return this program to where it rightfully deserves to be.

There’s great resources here. You heard Gary talk about the facilities. He’s going to have an incredible amount of support and when we talk about support, it’s not just about NIL or investment. It’s about the people around him, what we’re going to do, how we’re going to pour into everything from the coaches, the staff, to the student athletes. We’ve got an army of people here who are not only prepared to support the program, but they’re going to be effective in that and that matters.”

Keli, we know having a general manager is so important to recruiting, especially the portal. Is the plan to still have one GM for both programs or is Gary going to get his own GM?

KELI ZINN: “Gary will have his own GM and so Rob Sullivan, who you all have probably gotten to know, he’s going to move to the men’s side of the house and focus specifically on that. I think that’s an ideal scenario for all parties and we feel really good about that piece.”

Keli, how much have we seen President Tate here? I’m just curious, your relationship with him during this process, how involved was he? What is it having someone in the past when you’re making decisions like this available to you?

KELI ZINN: “Yeah, it’s a huge asset and it’s part of the reason that I felt so great about taking the job. I knew he was going to be a president who cared about athletics and who was going to have an opinion and give guidance and be supportive and so that piece is key. You all probably know this and you may have seen him at a number of the women’s basketball games. He’s a women’s basketball guy.

It’s one of the sports that he knows really well. He has a significant interest in it and so certainly this was one program in particular where, yeah, I was going to bend his ear more so than the others, knowing his history with it and how much he was dialed into women’s basketball.”

Obviously President Tate hired you, but how comfortable are you going to be when the time comes to hire somebody who’s not?

KELI ZINN: “Yeah, one, I absolutely will be most comfortable making that call if they’re the right person for the job. You know, I certainly didn’t just look at Gary or only vet Gary. There were a number of coaches that won that list and so had there been another candidate out there that I felt like could do the job better than Gary, I would have hired that person, but that’s not how this would work out in the future. Will we see other LSU people? We’ll see, right? Nobody knows the answer to that, but I feel really confident in my network of people, our ability to cast a really wide net, and to attract great candidates in all of our programs.

Terry talked about how everything’s run fast. What are your expectations for this first year and what do you hope it is?

KELI ZINN: “Yeah, the expectation for year one is that it looks very different, and I’m hopeful that we start seeing those things come together here very soon, and I’m excited for the future of this program.”