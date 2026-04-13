Rutgers Athletics Recruiting On An Upswing - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel break down everything in regards to Rutgers Athletics big run on the recruiting trail.

The guys break down the Scarlet Knights additions in football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, wrestling and more.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

The Knight Report Podcast Chapters

0:00 Introduction and Overview of Topics

3:03 Football Commitments and Recruiting Insights

6:09 Saleh Atariwa commits to Rutgers Football

8:57 Transfer Portal Additions and Team Depth

12:04 Coaches Press Conference Highlights

18:12 Nike Camp Insights and Future Prospects

23:38 Evaluating Player Performance and Recruiting

27:26 Women’s Basketball: The Rise of Gary Redus II

34:28 Commitments and Transfers: The Pauldo Twins

40:16 New Additions: Jaylah Lampley and Lewis Duarte

54:52 Concerns and Expectations for the Men’s Basketball Team

1:01:11 Coaching Decisions and Team Performance

1:08:40 Rutgers Wrestling adds Transfer + Future Prospects

Join The Knight Report TODAY for 50% off!

With the merge of Rivals and On3 Sports, The Knight Report has joined the On3 family! For those of you that don’t know, On3 is a leading sports media and technology company delivering trusted coverage, data, and connectivity across youth, high school, and college sports.

There’s also no better time to join the premium side of The Knight Report and get access to all the inside scoop on the football team ahead of the upcoming Transfer Portal, latest recruit scoop, team news and more.

Join The Knight Report today to get 50% OFF your first year of premium Scarlet Knights coverage!

If you are having issues with accessing or logging in to the On3 network or The Knight Report, please email us at [email protected], and we will do our best to help you shortly!