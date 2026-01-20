Rutgers Athletics, SAMCO appoint Dann Kabala as Vice President of R NIL

Rutgers Athletics and Scarlet Assets Management Company (SAMCO) made another addition to their team today, as the university has announced the hiring of Dann Kabala as Vice President of R NIL.

According to the announcement, Kabala will be focusing on “advancing the University’s Name, Image and Likeness strategy and expanding opportunities for Scarlet Knight student-athletes”.

“My wife and I are very excited to join the Rutgers community at this pivotal time in college athletics,” said Kabala in the press release. “I look forward to using my experiences from the Big Ten, SEC, ACC and NFL to help Keli Zinn, Todd Knisley, and Lisa Tirrell continue their innovative approach to build a world-class NIL program for the student-athletes and supporters of Rutgers Athletics. We have an opportunity to create something special, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

“Dann brings the experience, credibility, and strategic vision required to lead in today’s collegiate athletics landscape,” said Executive Deputy Athletic Director, Chief Operating and Revenue Officer Todd Knisley. “He has a proven ability to align student-athletes, partners, and platforms around a clear strategy all while elevating brand awareness, driving sustainable revenue, and delivering measurable return on investment. His leadership strengthens our approach to creating high impact opportunities for our student-athletes and positions R NIL for continued success in an increasingly competitive environment.”

Prior to Rutgers, Kabala spent several years at Penn State (2018-25) working to advance the Nittany Lions NIL funds and was tasked with securing major donations. He also helped oversee the football program’s rev share and NIL department, along with managing the program’s 5th Quarter Program, which focused on life skills, academics, career prep and growth beyond the game of football.

Along with Penn State, Kabala also spent time at Pittsburgh as the director of player personnel from 2012 through 2017 and Arkansas, where he was assistant director of football operations/recruiting & eligibility from 2009-12.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE