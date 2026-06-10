Rutgers Baseball adds Coastal Carolina Transfer Jaxon Appelman

Rutgers Baseball has added their first addition recently via the Transfer Portal this offseason, as former Coastal Carolina University pitcher Jaxon Appelman has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights via social media.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounds pitcher hails from Edison, New Jersey and played at Edison High School before enrolling at Coastal Carolina University ahead of the 2025 season.

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The New Jersey native played two seasons at Coastal Carolina and put up solid numbers in his sophomore year. He appeared in 17 games (4 starts), and posted a 0-3 record with a 6.39 ERA over 38.0 innings pitched.

Appelman is set join the Scarlet Knights with two years of eligibility remaining. You can see the full list of offseason additions and departures by checking out our Rutgers Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker here.