Rutgers Baseball adds CSU-Bakersfield transfer pitcher Ryan King

Rutgers Baseball has added yet another new addition via the Transfer Portal, as former California State University – Bakersfield pitcher Ryan King has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights via social media.

The 6-foot-5, 207-pounds right-handed pitcher hails from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and played at Brother Rice High School before enrolling at Grand Valley State ahead of the 2024 season and moved on to CSU-Bakersfield for the past two years.

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In his first year of college ball, King saw no time on the field at all with Grand Valley State and would end up redshirting. A year later, he ended up in the Transfer Portal and that’s when CSU-Bakerfield reached out and got him to campus ahead of the 2025 season.

In his two seasons with the Roadrunners, King made 27 appearances (26 starts), and posted a 4-12 record overall. He threw 133.1 innings and finished with a 4.86 ERA, 140 hits, 61 walks, and 118 strikeouts.

This past season, he finished 4-6 on the year over 13 starts and posted a 4.95 ERA over 63.2 total innings. He also allowed 68 hits, 36 walks and finished with 56 total strikeouts for the 2026 season.

King is set join the Scarlet Knights with two years of eligibility remaining.