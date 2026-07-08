Rutgers Baseball adds Georgia Transfer Outfielder Scott Newman

Rutgers Baseball has added another new addition via the Transfer Portal, as Georgia transfer outfielder Scott Newman has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights, source tells The Knight Report.

The 6-foot-3, 171-pounds outfielder hails from Glenview, Illinois and played at Glenbrook South High School before enrolling at Wichita State ahead of the 2023 season, where he redshirted and transferred to Parkland College (JUCO) for the 2024 season, USC Upstate for the 2025 season and finally Georgia for the 2026 season.

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The Illinois native had a very productive 2025 season at USC Upstate, starting 60 games and slashing .300/.410.582 on the year to go along with 19 home-runs and 60 runs batted. Newman helped lead the program to a Big South Tournament Championship and a NCAA Regional under first-year head coach Kane Sweeney. He also was one of only six outfielders nationally named an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove finalist.

That performance led to the Georgia Bulldogs pursuing Newman out of the Transfer Portal last offseason, but in his lone season with the team he struggled quite a bit at the plate. Newman played in 21 games and had just 15 at-bats, where he slashed .133/.381/.133 with five walks.

Newman becomes the second outfielder addition via the Transfer Portal for the Scarlet Knights this offseason for the Scarlet Knights and will join the team with one year of eligibility remaining.