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Rutgers Baseball adds Jacksonville transfer Infielder Sammy Mummau

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Report
Richard O'Leary@On3Richie
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Jacksonville shortstop Sammy Mummau - Rutgers Baseball commit
Jacksonville shortstop Sammy Mummau (CREDIT: Jacksonville Athletics)

On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Baseball added another new addition to the 2027 roster, as Jacksonville University transfer shortstop Sammy Mummau has committed to the Scarlet Knights, sources tell The Knight Report.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounds infielder was born in Martinsburg, West Virginia, but spent the majority of his life in Florida, where he attended Dunedin High School. Following high school, Mummau spent one season at Florida, before spending the previous two at Jacksonville.

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In his first year of college ball, Mummau arrived at Florida as a highly ranked prospect, coming in at No. 312 overall recruit in the country for the 2023 recruiting class. He was also ranked the No. 65 middle-infielder and the No. 43 overall prospect in Florida. Regardless, he didn’t play at all during his lone season at Florida and went on to redshirt.

Following that, Mummau would go on to transfer to Jacksonville, where he spent two seasons with the Dolphins. This past season, Mummau was pretty dominant for the Dolphins, slashing .277/.389/.340 along with 52 hits, one home run, and 29 runs batted in over 53 games. Along with his solid hitting, Mummau also won ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Mummau will now join the Scarlet Knights with two years of eligibility remaining.

Full List of Rutgers Baseball Transfer Portal Additions


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