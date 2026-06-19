Rutgers Baseball adds Monmouth transfer pitcher Ryan Mealy

Rutgers Baseball has once again dipped into the local ranks to add another pitcher.

The Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from former Monmouth pitcher Ryan Mealy, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Mealy will have two years of eligibility remaining after two seasons with the Hawks. He totaled 144 1/3 innings over his two seasons in West Long Branch, with a 4.61 ERA in 29 appearances.

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Mealy’s background

The six-foot, 190-pound right-handed pitcher originally hails from Wappingers Falls, New York, and attended Roy C. Ketcham High School. He went 16-0 during his career and helped lead the team to a Class AA New York State Championship in 2023.

From there, he joined Monmouth and made an instant impact.

He appeared in 15 games — nine starts — and pitched 68 1/3 innings to the tune of a 3.56 ERA, both team-highs among qualified starters (averaging one inning pitched per game). His 53 strikeouts and 14 walks also ranked best on the team, with a 5-2 record. Mealy’s efforts earned him All-CAA Rookie Team and All-CAA Second Team honors, while also picking up CAA Rookie of the Week after a ten-strikeout, complete-game shutout against North Carolina A&T.

Heading into his sophomore campaign, Mealy was named to the Preseason All-CAA team and became a full-time starter for the Hawks after spending some time in the bullpen in 2025.

He started 14 games in 2026 and registered a 5.57 ERA in 76 innings, with a 5-5 record. He struck out 59 batters and walked 24, but the biggest culprit for his ERA jump was the long ball, allowing 13 home runs in 2026 compared to just three in 2025.

Mealy opted to enter the transfer portal after the year and now becomes Rutgers’ second addition on the mound in the portal cycle, joining former Coastal Carolina and Edison (NJ) right-hander Jaxon Appelman.

He now brings the pedigree from his breakout freshman season to a new start in the Garden State, with two years of eligibility.