Rutgers Baseball adds SUNY-Cortland transfer pitcher Warren Miller

Rutgers Baseball continues to dip into the Transfer Portal to reshape their pitching staff, as they added a new commitment recently.

The Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from former SUNY-Cortland pitcher Warren Miller, according to a post on social media.

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Miller will have two years of eligibility remaining after two seasons with the Red Dragons, however with the new rule he might be able to have three seasons left. He totaled 68.2 innings over his two seasons, but 59.1 of them came this past season. In 13 starts this past year, he had a record of 4-1 with a 2.88 ERA, 35 walks, 72 strikeouts, and an opposing batting average of .159 overall.

Along with all of that, Miller earned First Team ABCA and First Team D3baseball.com honors.

Miller opted to enter the transfer portal after the year and now becomes Rutgers’ fourth addition on the mound in the portal cycle, joining former Coastal Carolina right-hander Jaxon Appelman, Monmouth right-hander Ryan Mealy, and St. Bonaventure right-hander Enger Paulino.

He now brings the pedigree from his breakout sophomore season to a new start in the Garden State, with two / three years of eligibility.