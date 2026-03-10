Rutgers Baseball adds Top 60 prospect in 2027 Infielder Malcolm Blaqman

Rutgers Baseball continues to add to their 2027 recruiting class, as they just recently landed a commitment from a blue-chip prospect in shortstop Malcolm Blaqman from Maryland.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound middle infielder plays his high school ball at Southern Maryland Christian Academy and was ranked the No. 58 overall prospect in the country, the No. 17 overall shortstop, and the No. 1 ranked prospect out of Maryland for his class.

According to Perfect Game, he saw a “big jump after the Junior Nationals, he’s a 6.65 runner with shortstop athleticism and arm strength. Right handed bat speed and hit .462 on volume in 2024 Perfect Game play.”

2027 Rutgers Baseball Recruiting Class