Rutgers Baseball Outfielder Chase Krewson enters Transfer Portal

Chase Krewson has entered the Transfer Portal after just one season with the Rutgers Baseball program, sources tell The Knight Report.

The junior hit .264 with nine homers, 30 RBIs and seven stolen bases in lone season with the Scarlet Knights. He played in 55 of the 56 total games for the Scarlet Knights this past season.

Don’t miss a minute of the action and join The Knight Report today to get 50% OFF your first year of premium Scarlet Knights coverage!

Prior to arriving at Rutgers last offseason, the Pennsylvania native spent the 2023 season at Duke and the 2024 season at UCF before returning to the Northeast. He will now have one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

As for the Scarlet Knights, they went 26-30 in coach Steve Owen’s seventh season running the program. They finished 13-17 in Big Ten play with series wins against Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Penn State.

The Transfer Portal opened Monday and is open until June 30 for Division I baseball players and they have to submit paperwork in that window in order to transfer elsewhere. They do not have to commit to a school during that window and programs can / will likely continue to add players following the transfer portal window.

Rutgers Baseball players in the Transfer Portal