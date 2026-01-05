Rutgers Baseball tabs Pepperdine's Ryan Fecteau as Pitching Coach

Just a few days after Rutgers Pitching Coach / Associate Head Coach Mike McRae announced that he was leaving the program for a job in the pros, the Scarlet Knights have found his replacement and it’s Pepperdine Pitching coach Ryan Fecteau.

The Gilmanton, New Hampshire native will join the program as the Scarlet Knights new pitching coach after just five months with Pepperdine, prior to that he spent the last seven seasons at Virginia Tech as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

During his time with the Hokies, Fecteau helped to develop two All-Americans and 14 MLB draft picks, as his staff was among the best in the ACC year in and year out. This past 2025 season, Virginia Tech broke the program strikeout record for the third time under his watch, as they finished 581 total strikeouts for the 2025 season.

Prior to this time at Virginia Tech, Fecteau spent a year at Maryland, six seasons at Bryant, along with stops at St. Lawrence (x2), USC Upstate, and Southern Utah. During his time at Bryant from 2011-16, he worked as an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator for current Rutgers Baseball HC Steve Owens, who led the Bulldogs from 2011-19.

Expect Fecteau to join the program immediately, as Rutgers Baseball will kick off the 2026 season with a four game series against the College of Charleston starting on Feb. 13th.

