Rutgers Baseball's OF Peyton Bonds Invited to 2026 MLB Draft Combine

Rutgers Baseball outfielder Peyton Bonds has earned an invitation to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine.

The three-day event will take place from June 23rd to June 26th at Chase Field down in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will feature 335 of the nation’s top draftable prospects, which includes 195 from college and 140 from high school.

Join The Knight Report now and get 50% off an annual subscription!

The Franklin, New Jersey native just finished up his second season with the Scarlet Knights, as he transferred in ahead of the 2025 season after one year with Campbell in 2024.

In his second season with Rutgers in 2026, Bonds played in 36 games and posted a .352 average, a .436 on base percentage, and a .535 slugging percentage. In his 142 at bats, he finished with 50 hits, six home runs, 29 runs batted in and 13 stolen bases.

Bonds has some deep ties to the MLB scene, as his father is Bobby Bonds II, who was drafted in the 18th round of the 1992 MLB Draft and went on to play 11 seasons in the league. On top of that, his grandfather is three-time MLB All-Star Bobby Bonds and his uncle is Barry Bonds, MLB’s all-time home run leader.

The 2026 MLB Draft will be held from July 11th to July 13th, and based on projections, Bonds has a chance to be the highest player selected in the draft since either outfielder Ryan Lasko went in the second round of the 2023 Draft or third baseman Todd Frazier went in the first round back in 2007.

On top of all that, Rutgers Baseball has been very active in the Transfer Portal and you can view all the players coming and and going right here on The Knight Report’s Rutgers Baseball Transfer Tracker.