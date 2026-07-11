Rutgers Baseball OF Peyton Bonds drafted in Third Round by San Francisco Giants

Rutgers Baseball junior outfielder Peyton Bonds has been selected in the 2026 MLB Draft today, as the San Francisco Giants has drafted him in the second round with the 90th overall pick.

Bonds becomes the first Scarlet Knight to be selected in the 2026 MLB Draft and the 12th player under Head Coach Steve Owens to be selected in the draft since he took the program back in June 2019.

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Going back to Bonds, he’s a 6-foot-5, 225-pound outfielder out of Franklin, New Jersey, where he starred at Franklin High School and hit .429 over his four-year career.

Following high school, Bonds was ranked the No. 45 overall prospect in New Jersey and the No. 7 outfielder in the state by Perfect Game before signing with Campbell University. In his lone season with the Camels, he started 36 games and slashed .267/.341/.427 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases, earning a spot on the CAA All-Rookie Team.

From there, Bonds entered the transfer portal and returned home to New Jersey, landing at Rutgers, where he went on to steal the show for the Scarlet Knights over the next two seasons.

In his two years with the Scarlet Knights, Bonds appeared in 93 games and hit .326 with a .410 on-base percentage and a .482 slugging percentage. He racked up 117 hits, 11 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases along the way.

Bonds also has some deep ties to the MLB scene, as his father is Bobby Bonds II, who was drafted in the 18th round of the 1992 MLB Draft and went on to play 11 seasons in the league. On top of that, his grandfather is three-time MLB All-Star Bobby Bonds and his uncle is Barry Bonds, MLB’s all-time home run leader.

Peyton Bonds is expected to sign with the MLB club, and his selection at No. 90 overall has a slot value of $887,000.

MLB DRAFT PICKS UNDER RUTGERS HC STEVE OWENS