Rutgers Baseball pitching coach Mike McRae leave for pros

With the season only a few months away, Rutgers Baseball received some bad news on Wednesday afternoon as pitching coach / associate head coach Mike McRae will be leaving for the pros, according to Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball

The Niagara Falls, Ontario native spent one year on the banks with the team and is well known throughout the college baseball world, as a very impressive developer of pitchers.

This past season, McRae played a major part in the rebuild of the pitching staff, as the team replaced all three weekend starters and the majority of the bullpen. In his lone year with the program, he helped lead the program to its fourth consecutive winning season and even a postseason victory in the Big Ten Tournament.

Among the arms that he developed, the star was Landon Mack who led all starters with a 4.03 ERA and was named a Freshman All-American. He also helped developed fellow freshman Nolan Peel (), Charles Batista (2.16 ERA), Matthew Cruz (2.84 ERA), and Luke Fithian (3.93) ERA, all of which were true freshmen.

Before arriving at Rutgers ahead of the 2025 season, McRae spent three seasons as the head coach of William & Mary and an assistant coach at VCU for four seasons before that. He also spent time as the head coach of Niagara and Canisius, plus an assistant coach for Maine, Winthrop and Niagara.

A search for a new pitching coach is expected to begin immediately.