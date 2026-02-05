Rutgers Baseball reveals new uniforms for 2026 season

For the first time since Rutgers Athletics signed their new deal with Nike official on July 1st and with that several Scarlet Knights athletics programs have been showing off some of their new apparel and swag.

On Wednesday, the Rutgers Baseball program did just that as they debuted their new Nike uniforms for the upcoming 2026 season, featuring a new look Rutgers logo that has never been seen before.

Last season, Rutgers was in a bit of a unique situation with no true apparel deal, which led to the Scarlet Knights baseball program rocking both Adidas and Evo Shield uniforms, but this year they will strictly be rocking the Nike swoosh.

The Scarlet Knights debuted three new looks on social media and while two of them look similar to last year’s uniforms, one of them debuted a new look Rutgers logo. Let’s start with the all-scarlet uniform, it’s the typical traditional scarlet top and scarlet pants, with the same block lettering font that every program uses. There’s the all-black uniforms, which substitutes the word Rutgers on the chest and replaces it with the Block R. Last, but not least is the white uniform, which debuts a new Rutgers script font on the chest plate.

Rutgers Baseball will kick off the 2026 season with a four game series against the College of Charleston starting on February 13th, 2026.