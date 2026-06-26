Rutgers Baseball adds St. Bonaventure transfer pitcher Enger Paulino

Rutgers Baseball has added another addition via the Transfer Portal, as former St. Bonaventure University pitcher Enger Paulino has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights via social media.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounds right-handed pitcher hails from Worcester, Massachusetts and played at Saint Paul Diocesan Junior/Senior High School before enrolling in college.

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Paulino would spend his first year at Assumption University for the 2024 season, would go on to spend the 2025 season at Northern Essex CC (JUCO) and played at St. Bonaventure this past season, before entering the Transfer Portal.

Originally Paulino was a two-way player, going between outfield and pitcher for Assumption University, before moving to becoming strictly a pitcher in the JUCO ranks and would remain there for his short time with the Bonnies.

This past season with St. Bonaventure, Paulino appeared in and started 12 games for the program. Over those 12 games, he pitched 51.2 innings and finished with a 6.27 ERA, 54 hits, 44 walks, and 46 strikeouts.

Paulino is set join the Scarlet Knights with one year of eligibility remaining, but with the new five for five rule expected to pass, he could potentially get a second season as well. You can see the full list of offseason additions and departures by checking out our Rutgers Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker here.