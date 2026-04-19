Rutgers Basketball adds a talented big man in Christian Gurdak - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Basketball adding Virginia Tech center Christian Gurdak via the Transfer Portal today.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapters

0:00 Intro & Show Overview

7:30 Christian Gurdak Commitment Breakdown

18:00 Gurdak Film Session

30:00 Gurdak Comparisons & Fan Q&A

40:00 Team Outlook: This Year vs. Last Year

52:00 Will Sydnor Visit & Potential Addition

1:05:00 Additional Roster & Recruiting Notes

1:15:00 Football: Spring Scrimmage Recap

1:25:00 Spring Practice Visitor List

1:30:00 Wrestling: Brent Unger Commits

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