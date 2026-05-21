Rutgers Basketball adds Coastal Carolina transfer Rasheed Jones - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss the latest commitment to Rutgers Basketball in transfer guard Rasheed Jones from Coastal Carolina.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapter List

0:00 – Intro & Today’s Topic

3:15 – Rasheed Jones: Who Is He?

5:00 – How Rutgers Landed Jones

6:30 – Film & Stats Breakdown

10:00 – Advanced Metrics Deep Dive

13:00 – Roster Fit & Point Guard Concerns

16:00 – Building the Starting Five

21:00 – Bench Rotation Discussion

27:30 – Julius Mays Connection & Jones Family Background

29:00 – Dylan Harper Playoff Praise

32:00 – Football QB Recruiting: Logan Flaherty to Florida State

36:00 – New QB Board Reset & Targets

39:00 – Rutgers vs. Syracuse at Barclays Center

41:30 – St. John’s Exhibition & NIL Incentives

43:00 – Rutgers Rowing Update

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