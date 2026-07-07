Rutgers Basketball adds Italian forward Diego Garavaglia

Rutgers Basketball has added yet another international prospect.

The Scarlet Knights have landed a commitment from Italian forward Diego Garavaglia, reported by DraftExpress’s Jonathan Givony.

Garavaglia, 19 years old, most recently played for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany, and has plenty of experience playing for Italy internationally in the junior circuits.

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Garavaglia’s background

The 6-foot-7 forward is rated as the 310th-ranked recruit in the 2026 class — 74th at his position — and will be joining the team immediately as the 14th player on the roster, with wing Lewis Duarte not expected to make it to campus.

In the 2025-26 season with Ratiopharm Ulm, Garavaglia averaged 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.6 steals in 15.1 minutes per game. The club has long been one of the more notable in Germany and all of Europe, with this season’s roster including former Illinois and Kansas State standout Mark Smith, and former St. John’s standout Chris Ledlum.

But Garavaglia really made his mark for Italy on the international stage. The team earned bronze in the tournament, with the 19-year-old leading the way with 14.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, with a 42-percent mark from beyond the arc. That included a 24-point, six-rebound, eight-steal performance against Serbia in the quarterfinals.

The standout performance earned Garavaglia a spot on the tournament’s All-Star Five, and caught the eye of college coaches as well.

HuskerOnline’s Robin Washut reported after the tournament last year that, “Nebraska GM Luca Virgilio was in Serbia to watch Garavaglia and other international prospects. So were coaches from Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and pretty much every power program in college basketball.

The Huskers were among the first American schools to recruit Garavaglia, but his stock has skyrocketed since. One source told me he might have “played too well” in Serbia for NU to stay in the mix.”

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell told reporters last week that he anticipated two new additions to the roster, both international, with the remaining roster spots. Garavaglia commits to the team in the midst of its summer workouts.

Rutgers Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Scarlet Knights’ roster currently projects, with how many years of eligibility each has left, as the transfer portal is closed to new entrants and summer workouts fully underway.

Guards: Jamichael Davis (one year), Tariq Francis (one year), Lino Mark (three years), Kaden Powers (three years), Imahri Wooten (four years), Lewis Duarte* (three years), Rasheed Jones (one year)

Forwards: Darren Buchanan Jr. (one year), Darin Smith Jr. (two years), Will Sydnor (three years), Martin Tonejc (four years), Diego Garavaglia (unknown)

Centers: Dorin Buca (one year), Christian Gurdak (three years), Gevonte Ware (three years)

*Not expected to join the team due to NCAA eligibility issues