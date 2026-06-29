Rutgers Basketball adds non-conference opponents to schedule

Rutgers Basketball added two non-conference opponents to its schedule, facing St. Peter’s on Dec. 16 at Jersey Mike’s Arena. It will also host Delaware State on Dec. 29.

It will mark the ninth meeting between Rutgers and St. Peter’s, with the Scarlet Knights leading the series 5-3. They won the last matchup 75-65 in the 2024-25 season.

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Rutgers and Delaware State played each other three times, with the Scarlet Knights winning each matchup. The previous meeting came last season, with Rutgers winning 65-50.

St. Peter’s finished last season 17-12 (14-6 MAAC), which was good enough to place second in the conference behind Merrimack.

Delaware State was 8-24 last season (2-13 MEAC) for last in the conference.

Rutgers’ non-conference slate includes reported games against Army, Bryant, NJIT, Seton Hall, and Syracuse. It will also participate in the Players’ Era Festival in Las Vegas in November.