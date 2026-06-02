Rutgers Basketball adds Slovenian wing Martin Tonejc

For the second straight offseason, Rutgers Basketball is making an international addition from the European ranks.

Slovenian forward Martin Tonejc committed to the Scarlet Knights, he announced on social media. Tonejc, a 6-foot-7 forward from Jesenice, Slovenia, becomes the 15th member of the team’s roster.

The 20-year-old has experience playing with Cedevita Olimpija in Slovenia.

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Tonejc’s background

Tonejc has played within Cedevita Olimpija’s program for multiple years, rising up the ranks through the youth teams before committing to Rutgers.

He averaged 17.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season as part of the Adriatic ABA Junior League, a U19 tournament setup, over three games.

Cedevita Olimpija has a strong reputation for talent, with notable names on its top squad, such as former Syracuse star Joseph Girard, former Duke forward Matthew Hurt, and 2025 first-round NBA Draft pick Joan Beringer.

Tonejc played sparingly for the senior club, as they captured their sixth consecutive league championship in 2026 with a 3-0 sweep over Krka.

With the addition of Tonejc, Rutgers brought in five new frontcourt members, overhauling a room that struggled to be effective last season.

Rutgers Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Scarlet Knights’ roster currently projects, with how many years of eligibility each has left, as the transfer portal is closed to new entrants.

Guards: Jamichael Davis (one year), Tariq Francis (one year), Lino Mark (three years), Kaden Powers (three years), Imahri Wooten (four years), Lewis Duarte (three years), Rasheed Jones (one year)

Forwards: Darren Buchanan Jr. (one year), Darin Smith Jr. (two years), Will Sydnor (three years), Martin Tonejc (unknown)

Centers: Dorin Buca (one year), Christian Gurdak (three years), Gevonte Ware (three years)