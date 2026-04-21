Rutgers Basketball adds Manhattan transfer forward Will Sydnor - TKR Pod

In this episode of The Knight Report podcast, hosts Mike Broadbent, Richie O’Leary, and Alec Crouthamel discuss Rutgers Basketball adding Manhattan forward Will Sydnor via the Transfer Portal today.

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The Knight Report Podcast Chapters

0:00 Intro & Episode Overview

5:30 How Rutgers Landed Will Sydnor

11:00 Sydnor’s Background & Eligibility

16:00 Sydnor’s Stats & Scouting Report

24:00 Advanced Metrics

33:00 Starter vs. Bench: Sydnor & Buchanan Debate

51:00 Kaden Powers Returns for Sophomore Season

1:00:00 Remaining Roster Needs: PG & Backup Center

1:10:00 Football vs. Basketball: Which Team Reaches a Higher Goal?

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