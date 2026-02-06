Rutgers Basketball Alum Ron Harper Jr. shines in first NBA start

Rutgers basketball alum Ron Harper Jr. made his first NBA start this past Wednesday for the Boston and nearly recorded a double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on the night, while also playing some lockdown defense.

“It was definitely a great feeling to hear your name, your college, come out here, shake the guys’ hands, all these guys embrace you. They were really excited for me,” Harper said after the game. “Before tonight, the only time I heard [my name in an NBA starting lineup] was in MyCAREER on 2K.”

As mentioned above, Harper Jr. played some pretty good defense on the night as he was tasked with covering superstar forward Kevin Durant. In the matchup, Harper Jr. held him to just two points on 1-for-5 shooting and one turnover over 4:41 of matchup time. He was the primary defender on Durant for 25.7 possessions in the game.

In the end, the Celtics went on to defeat the Houston Rockets 114-93. Next up for Harper Jr. and the Celtics, they will welcome the Miami Heat to TD Garden for a 7:30pm matchup on Friday night.