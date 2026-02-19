Rutgers Basketball blitzes Penn State early, wins second straight

Just by watching the last three halves of basketball, one would assume Rutgers Basketball has had the bounce-back season head coach Steve Pikiell expected.

While the other 23 games were not quite as pretty, the Scarlet Knights (11-15, 4-11) have defeated two competitors in the conference’s basement to gain some footing in the battle for Big Ten Tournament seeding with an 85-72 victory over Penn State.

Rutgers dominated the game for the entire first half, opening the game on a 9-0 run and forcing ten Nittany Lions (11-16, 2-14) turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. The Scarlet Knights recorded their second straight victory for the first time since their two wins over Penn and Delaware State to end the nonconference slate, and recorded their first true road victory of the season.

Penn State fought hard to get back to within striking distance in the second half, turning up the defensive heat and forcing bad shots.

In the end, though, Rutgers was able to salt away the victory, aided by two big-time buckets in the final minutes from Tariq Francis, who led the way with a team-high 22 points. Dylan Grant (15 points, 6-8 shooting) looked like his usual self with an efficient effort at the rim. Harun Zrno (13 points) and Lino Mark (12 points) also added double-digit scoring.

Rutgers goes wire-to-wire in the opening half

The Scarlet Knights stormed ahead with a 9-0 run in the opening four minutes, led by a sloppy Nittany Lions offense that turned the ball over three times in that first stretch. Four of the five starters scored in the opening segment, and it took the Nittany Lions seven minutes to score a point.

That was the theme of the entire half, as even after Penn State hit four straight field goals to pull to within single-digits, Rutgers responded with an 8-2 run to continue to pull away. Lino Mark picked off two passes for easy layups, as part of a first half where the Scarlet Knights recorded eight steals — more than the team’s average in entire games (5.9 per game).

Francis also continued his work initiating the offense, with a game-high 15 points in the opening half while also dishing out four assists. He continued to get to the foul line as well with a 5-for-6 mark from the charity stripe, all coming on jumpers. He drew a three-shot foul on a pump fake, did so again later on in the half, and converted on a three-point play floater.

Penn State ended the half with a 9-for-22 clip from the floor — including 0-for-8 from three — and committed more turnovers than made field goals.

Nittany Lions show mettle in second half, but Rutgers pulls away

Penn State continued to battle back and cut into the deficit plenty during the second half, but the Scarlet Knights continued to find buckets before the home team could give Rutgers a real test.

That test did come in the late stages, though,

The turnover bug turned around and bit the Scarlet Knights, leading to a 10-2 run by Penn State over three minutes, forcing four turnovers in that span.

The Nittany Lions managed to cut the deficit to single digits for the first time in almost 25 minutes of game action, punctuating a run where Penn State hit five of six field goals with a wide-open three from Josh Reed.

But the Scarlet Knights got baskets late, led by Francis and a layup from Jamichael Davis.

Rutgers has put itself in a position to gain an advantage over the Big Ten’s bottom-feeders, with all four wins coming over some of the conference’s worst.

Up next

Rutgers Basketball remains on the road up next, playing its third game in six days against Minnesota on Saturday, February 21st, in Minneapolis.

That game will tip off at noon ET from Williams Arena and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.