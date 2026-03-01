Rutgers blows 20-point lead, barely hangs on at Maryland

The calendar has flipped to March, and the madness kicked off immediately in College Park.

Rutgers Basketball led by as many as 20 points in the first half — and 19 at halftime — before almost immediately relinquishing it to a Maryland team looking for revenge after falling at Jersey Mike’s Arena two weeks ago.

The Scarlet Knights (12-17, 5-13) held on — barely — for a 69-65 road win after a furious late rally from the Terrapins (11-18, 4-14), in a battle for Big Ten Tournament positioning near the bottom of the bracket.

Tariq Francis led the way once again with a game-high 19 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 at the foul line. He was one of three Rutgers scorers in double-figures.

Four Maryland scorers reached double digits, led by Solomon Washington’s 15 points before fouling out in the final seconds.

Join The Knight Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Defense wakes back up

Following a disappointing two-game stretch where the Scarlet Knights got torched on defense, that side of the ball turned it around and propelled the visitors to a dominant opening half with a 39-20 halftime lead.

The Terrapins looked completely out of sorts on offense, committing more turnovers (14) than made field goals (nine) in the opening 20 minutes. Rutgers took full advantage with 14 points off those turnovers, as the Scarlet Knights methodically climbed ahead with a 13-2 run midway through the half to open the game up.

Rutgers racked up seven steals in the opening half, picking off several passes for easy baskets. Davis recorded three steals in the half as he went into the locker room with nine points and four rebounds. Francis also found his groove down the stretch with a game-high 13 points at the half. He capped off the dominant stretch with a buzzer-beating three-pointer after Maryland tried a long three-pointer with five seconds left, despite no shot clock.

The defensive dominance canceled out what was a strong performance on the glass by the Terrapins, as they went into halftime with a 27-10 rebound advantage. That included ten offensive rebounds but just three second-chance points due to a woeful shooting half, with a 9-for-28 mark (32 percent) from the floor, and 1-for-14 (seven percent) from beyond the arc.

Even when the Terrapins did occasionally knock down a shot, the Scarlet Knights managed to force more turnovers to create easy looks.

Maryland battles back

Even after the ugly first half, the Terrapins came out of the gate firing and evaporated the deficit almost out of nowhere.

The 19-point lead shrank to just two with a 25-8 run to start the half, surpassing the entire first-half point total in just seven minutes.

Maryland opened up with a more controlled offensive start, finally knocking down shots from the perimeter and holding onto the ball. The Scarlet Knights committed three turnovers in the first eight minutes of the half, while the Terrapins did not commit one after 14 in the opening half.

After trailing by 20 points late in the first half, Maryland battled all the way back to take the lead with 11 minutes to play, and held onto it for the next four as neither team scored a point. They went cold from there, though, with a four-minute scoring drought as Rutgers took the lead back with two straight baskets with under eight minutes left.

The two teams traded baskets from there, but the Terrapins fell into another offensive slump just in time for the Scarlet Knights to find their footing, driving to the rim for three straight baskets, the third coming off an alley-oop from Francis to Grant.

Maryland wasn’t quite done yet, holding Rutgers scoreless for another two straight minutes as the Terrapins cut the deficit to a possession with a minute to play.

That was as close as Maryland would get, as the Scarlet Knights knocked down their free throws late, and the Terrapins committed an offensive foul in the final seconds to keep Rutgers ahead by two possessions.

Up next

Rutgers Basketball stays on the road for its final away game and penultimate regular-season game on Thursday, facing off against No. 13 Michigan State.

That game will tip off at 8 pm from the Breslin Center and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.