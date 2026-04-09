Rutgers Basketball center Baye Fall to enter Transfer Portal

One of Rutgers‘ transfer portal additions from this season will now depart after one season.

Junior center Baye Fall will enter the transfer portal after a single year as a Scarlet Knight, as reported by On3’s Pete Nakos.

Fall played in just nine games and 45 total minutes this season, dealing with ineffectiveness on the floor, before suffering a hand injury in January that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

He has now attended three different schools in three years, all playing in less than ten games and seven minutes per game.

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Fall was a former top-rated recruit in the class of 2023, rated as the 30th-best recruit in the class in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was named a McDonald’s All-American, and originally committed to Arkansas and then-head coach Eric Musselman. Rutgers was a key contender in his recruitment, which became a big reason why he ended up in Piscataway two years later.

He landed with the Scarlet Knights after two years of limited playing time as a freshman with the Razorbacks, and at Kansas State in 2024-25. He was expected to compete with incumbent Emmanuel Ogbole for the starting center spot.

That never materialized, though. Fall struggled to find consistent minutes, playing five per game in nine games this season, before surgery on his hand injury ended his season, and ultimately his tenure at Rutgers. He scored five points and grabbed 15 rebounds this season.

It remains to be seen how much eligibility Fall will have after this year, as he is academically a senior, though he could apply for a medical redshirt at his next destination.