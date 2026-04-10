Rutgers Basketball forward Chris Nwuli enters Transfer Portal

Rutgers Basketball has suffered another transfer portal departure, as freshman forward Chris Nwuli has entered the Transfer portal, sources confirms to The Knight Report.

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The 6-foot-8, 205-pound freshman hails from North Las Vegas, Nevada, but most recently played his high school ball down at Dynamic Prep in Texas for his senior year. Nwuli was ranked the No. 103 overall recruit in the 2025 class per the Rivals Industry Rankings. In the end, he chose Rutgers over the likes of schools such as Arizona State, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State, St. John’s, TCU, UCLA, USC , Utah, Washington, Washington State and several others.

Nwuli spent one season with the Scarlet Knights, appearing in 29 total games this past year. In those games, Nwuli averaged 2.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. As far as his shooting goes, he hit on 39.1% of her shots from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.