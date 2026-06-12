Rutgers Basketball Director of Basketball Ops Mike Larkin leaving for Stonehill

The college basketball coaching caresoul has hit the Rutgers Basketball program this week, as long time Rutgers Basketball Director of Basketball Operations Mike Larkin is headed to Stonehill, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

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The Patchogue, New York native spent seven years on the banks with the team, two as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach in 2019-20 and 2020-21 before being promoted to the Director of Basketball Operations ahead of the 2021-22 season. He made $123,600 for this past 2025-26 season.

Before arriving at Rutgers, Larkin spent seven seasons on the coaching staff at St. Michael’s College, where he was also the Associate Head Coach for the final four seasons of his tenure there. Along with that, he also was a graduate assistant at Rutgers-Newark for two seasons, where he graduated back in 2012 and spent a year as an assistant at Bard College.