Rutgers Basketball takes down Penn State on Senior Day

For the second time in the span of a month, Rutgers Basketball dropped the hammer on Penn State.

This time at home, the Scarlet Knights (13-18, 6-14) pulled ahead early and never looked back, defeating the Nittany Lions (12-19, 3-17) 74-62.

Just as it did in the first matchup in State College, Rutgers’ defense propelled it to an early big-time lead, eventually growing to as much as 23 in the first half, and 22 at halftime.

Two Scarlet Knights scored in double figures, led by Tariq Francis’s 18 points. Lino Mark continued his red-hot end to the regular season with 16 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Darren Buchanan Jr. nearly recorded a double-double with eight points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

On the afternoon, Rutgers made 44 percent of its shots, and six three-pointers, including 14-for-17 at the foul line. The Scarlet Knights held Penn State to a 40 percent clip from the floor and a miserable 3-for-22 from beyond the arc.

Rutgers finishes the regular season with six Big Ten wins, with all of them coming over the bottom four teams in the conference. The Scarlet Knights already had their Big Ten Tournament positioning locked in after Northwestern’s loss to Minnesota on Saturday night, claiming the 14th seed and a single-bye.

Another dominating opening half

Dylan Grant opened with the game’s first four points, before Penn State found some offensive momentum and took its first lead of the game five minutes in.

From there, though, it was all Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights immediately responded with a 12-0 run to go up double-digits, with two three-pointers and three layups as the offensive approach continued to improve. Rutgers attempted 14 shots at the rim and 12 three-pointers in the opening half, as just four of its 30 field goal attempts were two-pointers away from the rim.

The defense also clamped down, forcing Penn State to miss at least five straight field goals twice in the run. It extended to a whopping 29-4 run over 12 minutes.

Offensively, the Scarlet Knights stayed balanced scoring the ball, with an emphasis on running the floor in transition. They outscored the Nittany Lions 16-4 in fast-break points, and five players scored at least five points. Francis led the way with ten, while Mark continued his strong close to the season with nine points on 4-for-6 shooting.

Rutgers struggled from beyond the arc with a 3-for-12 mark, but made up for it with a sparkling 12-for-14 clip on layups and dunks, averaging 1.2 points per possession. The Scarlet Knights went into the locker room with a commanding 43-21 lead.

Last month at the Bryce Jordan Center, Rutgers took another commanding 19-point lead at the half against Penn State.

Late in the game, the Nittany Lions made it interesting with some strong defense and an offense that finally knocked down shots.

The Scarlet Knights made sure that would not happen at home.

Penn State did manage to put a dent in the lead at points, but Rutgers kept the lead at several arm’s lengths, preventing the same mistake it made both in the previous matchup, and last week against Maryland.

While the Nittany Lions’ pressure did cause some problems for the Scarlet Knights, they maintained a double-digit lead for the entire second half and hit free throws when they needed to.

Up next

Rutgers Basketball’s regular season has come to a close, so they head out to Chicago for the Big Ten Tournament up next.

The 14th-seeded Scarlet Knights will face off against 11th-seeded Minnesota in the first round on Wednesday, with tipoff set for 25 minutes after the conclusion of the 6:30 pm game, meaning a roughly 9 pm tipoff on the East Coast.