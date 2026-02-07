Rutgers Basketball drops seventh straight, rolled by No. 9 Nebraska

Rutgers Basketball suffered its seventh straight loss after falling to No. 9 Nebraska x-x at Jersey Mike’s Arena. It marks the longest losing streak since the 2017-18 season.

A LIFELESS SECOND HALF

Nebraska carried its momentum from the first half into the second, pushing a 14-point lead at the break to a game-high 20-point advantage after a layup from Braden Frager with 12:11 remaining.

The Cornhuskers held firm control of the game the rest of the way, as the Scarlet Knights were unable to cut it to a single-digit score.

Rutgers had three players record double figures, with Tariq Francis leading the way with 16 points and five assists, while Kaden Powers had 14 points. Darren Buchanan Jr. added 10 points and five rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights finished 48 percent from the field (27-for-56), but Nebraska matched them, shooting 47 percent (30-for-64) from the floor.

Riek Mast led the way for Nebraska with 26 points and eight rebounds. The Cornhuskers had three other players record double figures, as Pryce Sandfort finished with 15 points and four rebounds, while Sam Hoiberg had 13 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Jamarques Lawrence also tallied 12 points and seven assists.

CORNHUSKERS APPLY THE PRESSURE

Despite battling for most of the opening 20 minutes, Nebraska put the pressure on Rutgers to end the half, hitting five of its last seven field goals to take a 41-27 lead into halftime.

The Scarlet Knights shot 41 percent from the field, led by Francis with 10 points, while Buchanan added eight.

Nebraska had a response for every Scarlet Knight run, finishing the half shooting 50 percent from the field (16-for-32). The Cornhuskers also moved the ball efficiently, recording 13 assists while Rutgers had seven.

Mast led Nebraska with 13 points and five rebounds, while Lawrence had eight points and four assists.

Rutgers tied the game twice in the first half, including a layup from Buchanan that made it 16-16 with 13:17 left.

Rutgers will return to action next Sunday when it faces Maryland at Jersey Mike’s Arena at noon (ET) on FS1.