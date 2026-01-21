Rutgers Basketball falls late in defensive battle at Iowa

After getting outscored by at least 20 points in three straight Big Ten road games, it appeared Rutgers Basketball was headed for another struggling performance late in the first half as Iowa began to pull away.

But the Scarlet Knights (9-10, 2-6) sprinted out of the halftime gate and gave the home Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4) a real scare in Iowa City before they pulled away with a 68-62 victory.

Rutgers’ effort was dictated by its size advantage over Iowa, playing a much-improved defensive game after a first-half torching by Wisconsin over the weekend. It ultimately was not enough, however, as Iowa eventually pulled away for its sixth straight victory over the Scarlet Knights.

Darren Buchanan Jr. had a strong game against a wing-heavy rotation, scoring a team-high 17 points as a big part of the Scarlet Knights’ run to open the second half to get back in the game. Emmanuel Ogbole also played a big role with eight points and ten rebounds, to go along with two blocks. Tariq Francis scored 15 points off the bench and provided quick baskets throughout the game.

Hawkeyes’ freshman guard Tate Sage had a much-needed career night as star guard Bennett Stirtz struggled for much of the night to find his footing on offense. Sage finished with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting with four three-pointers, and Stirtz eventually found his way as the game’s leading scorer with 20 points, all but two coming in the second half. He also dished out five assists on 8-for-21 shooting from the floor, missing all six three-point attempts.

Rutgers was doomed by the turnover bug, giving the ball away a season-high 19 times, 12 coming in the first half. The giveaways, coupled with only a 43 percent mark from the floor and 5-for-18 from beyond the arc, were ultimately too much to overcome to push the Scarlet Knights to 1-7 away from Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Iowa finished shooting 47 percent from the floor and 7-for-19 from the three-point line. Much of its work came at the basket, scoring 30 points in the paint and converting 12 of 19 shots at the rim, compared to 9-for-12 for Rutgers.

Rutgers fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off The Knight Report now!

Sloppy opening half

The Scarlet Knights played a solid defensive opening 20 minutes, especially considering how efficient the Hawkeyes are on offense. Iowa struggled to hit shots early, as Rutgers took an early lead and hovered around a possession’s difference for much of the half.

Then down the stretch, Iowa eventually took advantage of the Scarlet Knights’ lackadaisical control of the ball and began to pull away. It scored 13 points off 12 turnovers forced, good for a 43 percent turnover rate.

After Buchanan and Kaden Powers opened the scoring, Rutgers went on a seven-minute field-goal drought as the Hawkeyes slowly got back into the game and onto the scoreboard.

Francis then entered off the bench and added a quick burst of scoring with nine points to take a game-high five-point lead midway through the frame, but the Scarlet Knights entered another dry spell. They did not make another field goal for nearly five minutes, and ended the half shooting 2-for-6 after a three-pointer from Buchanan.

Iowa slowly began to pull away as Stirtz got going, though he finished the opening half with only seven points on 3-for-9 shooting from the floor. The Hawkeyes ended the half on a 10-3 run to take a seven-point lead into the locker room.

Second-half spurt

Rutgers got itself back into the game coming out of the locker room quickly with a 9-0 run to retake the lead early on.

One of the biggest keys — literally and figuratively — was taking advantage of Iowa’s lack of size. Ogbole got the start in the second half over Bryce Dortch, as the Hawkeyes simply did not have anyone to match up with the 6-foot-10 center on the block.

The Scarlet Knights continued to trade baskets as Iowa’s offense — Stirtz in particular — sputtered for much of the second half.

Both teams picked up the scoring down the stretch, as Sage knocked down a big-time three-pointer to put the Hawkeyes up by six points with under eight minutes to play.

Stirtz continued to find his shot down the stretch, as while he struggled from the perimeter, he used his driving ability to post up and find looks at the basket and in the midrange. He notched a separating three-point play late as he controlled the tempo in all 40 minutes.

Rutgers played a much better all-around game on the road, but the Hawkeyes’ execution late in the game — particularly by their star — ultimately pushed them over the edge.

Up next

Rutgers Basketball returns home on Friday to host Indiana at Jersey Mike’s Arena, where the Hoosiers have not won since February 5th, 2018.

That game will tip off at 6 pm and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.