Rutgers Basketball falls to Washington in Sommerville's return

After two straight wins, it appears Rutgers Basketball’s late-season surge has begun to fizzle out.

The Scarlet Knights (11-17, 4-13) fell to Washington __, with the Huskies (14-14, 6-11) on the second leg of a two-game East Coast trip.

Rutgers’ porous defense was once again the main culprit for both an early advantage for Washington, and the Huskies’ eventual run to pull away for good and seal the victory.

The Tuesday night showdown represented a homecoming of sorts for Washington center Lathan Sommerville, after one year as a Scarlet Knight in the 2024-25 season, though the home fans did not see it that way.

Sommerville was booed by the fans every time he touched the ball, and cheered loudly whenever the sophomore picked up a foul, missed a shot, or did anything negative — which there was a good amount of. In his second start of the season — and first since the third game of the year against Baylor — he finished the game with eight points and one rebound, fouling out in 28 minutes of action. He was pressed into duty without the services of Franck Kepnang after playing just 22 minutes combined over his previous three games.

Hannes Steinbach, the Huskies’ other primary big man, worked the Scarlet Knights on both ends of the floor, tying his career-high in rebounds with a 24-point, 16-rebound double-double. Wesley Yates III was Washington’s other top scorer, as one of two other Huskies in double-figures, with 19 points and seven assists. Zoom Diallo added ten points.

Rutgers also had three double-digit scorers, led by 17 points from Darren Buchanan Jr. on an efficient 5-for-8 mark from the floor. Lino Mark continued his strong stretch of play, tying a career-high of his own set on Saturday with 16 points, reaching the double-digit mark for the third straight game, and fourth in five attempts. 12 of his points came in the second half. Leading scorer Tariq Francis struggled with his efficiency, but scored 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting from the floor.

Late run salvages rough opening half

The Scarlet Knights managed to make the first half look respectable after it looked like it was headed in an ugly direction.

Washington led for nearly 18 minutes and grew that advantage to as high as 14 points, but Rutgers finally turned up the heat on defense and forced four turnovers in the final three minutes to halve the deficit and head to the locker room down 36-29.

Sommerville opened the game with an open layup before the Scarlet Knights scored five straight to take their only lead of the half. From there, the Huskies slowly grew their lead off an attacking mentality at the basket, as well as running up the floor. They opened the half on a 10-0 lead in fast-break points, and a 14-4 advantage in the paint.

Washington worked a 14-2 run to take its first double-digit lead of the night from an early tie, with Steinbach taking control of the game with six points and multiple rebounds in that stretch.

The teams played largely even from there — a problem for Rutgers, considering the double-digit deficit — until the final stretch of the half.

The Scarlet Knights flipped the script on live-ball turnovers — after committing multiple in the opening stretch leading to the big Huskies run — and jumped the passing lanes on multiple occasions. That included a stretch where Sommerville threw a cross-court pass that Jamichael Davis easily picked off and took the other way for a dunk.

The late run allowed Rutgers to claw its way back into the game after it looked like Washington would run away with the game, both figuratively and literally.

Huskies pull away with superior shotmaking

The Scarlet Knights played mostly even in the opening minutes of the second half before continuing to make small dents in Washington’s lead, and even cut it down to five points in the first four minutes.

From there, though, the visitors found their shooting touch and took over.

The Huskies immediately responded with an 8-0 run — started with a boo-laden free-throw trip from Sommerville — to push the lead back up to double-figures. The lead grew to as much as 18 as part of an extended 18-5 run, as Steinbach wreaked havoc on both sides of the rim, and Yates knocked down two three-pointers.

Washington’s ability to move the ball on offense proved to be the difference, as the Huskies knocked down 14 second-half field goals on seven assists, compared to 12 shots on just four assists from the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers did make it interesting late as it applied some heavy pressure late. Mark helped work a 9-0 run aided by that pressure, as Washington’s offense went cold late in the game. He hit two free throws, then drew a three-point play seconds later after stealing the inbound.

But in the end, the Huskies knocked down their free throws, and Steinbach and Yates both added clutch buckets to salvage the cross-country trip.

Up next

Rutgers Basketball hits the road once again for its penultimate road game, heading down I-95 for a second matchup against Maryland.

That game will tip off at noon ET from the Xfinity Center and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.