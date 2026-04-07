Rutgers Basketball forward Denis Badalau enters Transfer Portal

Rutgers Basketball has suffered another transfer portal departure, as freshman forward Denis Badalau has officially entered the portal, sources tells The Knight Report.

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The 6-foot-8, 200-pound freshman hails from Giurgiu, Romania, but prior to his arrival in the United States, he was playing with Aquila, Trento in the top league over in Italy and averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game over 7.6 minutes per game.

Badalau spent one season with the Scarlet Knights, appearing in 24 total games this past year. In those games, Badalau averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. As far as his shooting goes, he hit on 30.1% of her shots from the field and 21.3% from beyond the arc.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.