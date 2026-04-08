Rutgers Basketball forward Dylan Grant to enter Transfer Portal

Rutgers Basketball has suffered another transfer portal departure of the offseason, as sophomore forward Dylan Grant has become the latest Scarlet Knight set to enter portal, sources tell The Knight Report.

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The 6-foot-8, 220-pound second year forward hails from Mississauga, Canada and was part of Rutgers top ranked 2024 recruiting class that featured two top five NBA Draft picks in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. As for Grant, he was a four-star himself and was ranked No. 109 in the country per Rivals before committing to the Scarlet Knights over offers from Cincinnati, DePaul, Eastern Michigan, Loyola (Chicago), Oakland, Toledo, and VCU.

Grant spent two seasons with Rutgers, appearing in 55 total games (46 starts) over that span. This past year, he played in 34 games (29 starts), but missed some time as he caught the flu midseason. Over those games, Grant finished averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game on 44.2% from the field and 31.0% from three.

Grant will have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.